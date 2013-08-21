Leaving The Vine

I've agonized over the decision of whether to leave the Vine or not. I know that sounds silly, but I've spent a lot of time here over the last few years and put a lot of time and effort into writing my column and running my 'nation'. I've met tons of very nice people and enjoyed hours of debate.

But I think it's time to hang up the News Vine 'gone on vacation' sign.

However, I've come up with a bit of a compromise in my mind. I'm not really going to leave altogether. Nope. Instead, I'm going to visit, read news stories, perhaps comment and maybe even seed a link or two. I'll also follow my nation and see what everyone is up too.

But I'm not going to write for the Vine any more. The biggest reason behind my decision is that I've decided to concentrate on my own blog. It's too hard writing content for two different blogs so one of them has to be pushed to the wayside.

The second reason is I'm just not all that happy with the set-up on the Vine any longer. I realize that NV is owned by a corporation and I wholeheartedly support their right to do with it what they want. However, I also support my right not to use a product that I view as being second-rate...or maybe even 50th rate, for that matter. The new system is unwieldy, promotes in-group/out-group dynamics, loads slowly, glitches continuously and it's a lot harder to find authors I enjoy reading on the front page. There are other problems but I don't want to get into a Vine bashing session.

I think what finally pushed me to decide was a news story I read earlier today about a skeptic who was gunned down in the street:

Anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was at the forefront of a campaign to persuade Maharashtra government to pass an anti-superstition and black magic bill, was shot dead by two unidentified youths at 7.20 am on Omkarweshwar bridge near Cosmos Bank in Pune on Tuesday morning. Dhabholkar, founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), was gunned down while he was on his daily morning walk. Dabholkar's murder comes days after the Maharashtra government assured introduction of the anti-superstition bill even as Right Wing groups continued to oppose the bill.

I realized that there is so much more I could be doing. Instead of concentrating wholly on American News, I could be covering stories like this one. Here's a guy who was gunned down (presumably) because he was a life-long skeptic. There's a country where black magic and other superstitious nonsense is presumed to be true.

Sure, I could cover this here on the Vine, but I think my blog will be a better format for such issues, as well as the usual North American news, articles about atheism, humanism and ethics. I'd like to see it take off. While I have a decent readership now, I'd like to see it grow exponentially.

So that's what I'm going to concentrate on from now on. Like I said, I'll still stop by to chat or debate, but as far as content goes, I think I'm done here.

Of course, if you own a blog or just want to stay in touch, please use the 'contact me' option here on the Vine and I'd be thrilled to send you a link to my personal blog. I'd also be willing to list your blog link on my blog, or have you write a guest post if that's something you're into.

And you don't have to be an atheist or agnostic to do any of those things. Whether you're a Christian, Muslim, Pagan or whatever, you're more than welcome to visit, write a guest blog post, comment, email blog ideas, chat via email or whatever your heart desires. In fact, I currently have a Christian who wanted to post a guest post, and that should be very interesting.

Thank you NV and NV community for a heck of a ride. It's been fun and for those of you who I don't hear from in the coming days, whether we disagreed or not in the past, I'll miss you.

But hey, I might run into you in the comment section.

Cheers!