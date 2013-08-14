Near Death Experiences Explained by New Study?

The study shows that even after blood has stopped flowing and the heart has ceased beating, the brain remains active, and this could account for its ability to envision the tunnel, the light, loved ones and God. Not only does the brain remain active, say researchers, but it enters into a state of extremely heightened awareness. This expanded awareness may explain the sense survivors have that their experiences were “even more real than reality.”

Researchers say the study is the first of its kind and will provide a strong foundation for the ongoing research into what happens to the brain after the heart has ceased to beat. Have near death experiences been explained by this new study? Some comments under numerous articles show that the public seems to be highly doubtful. A few people have expressed the belief that this scientific experiment was done just for the purpose of disproving people’s experiences. One commenter said:

..sounds like you are going out of your way to attempt to disprove people’s experiences…..why are you doing this ? is it your own lack of any faith, that you have to make sure everyone else disbelieves too ??????