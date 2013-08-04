Newsvine

Christian Woman Shares Story of Being Raised by Loving Lesbian Mothers… Who Are Totally Going to Hell

Stephanie Singer was raised by “two lesbian mothers and a Christian father.” More specifically, she had a mother and a father who divorced when Stephanie was two. When she was four, her mother moved in with her lesbian partner.

Her dad, a Christian, would tell Stephanie “that my mothers and my gay uncle were all going to hell for being homosexuals.”

It made no sense to her since her mothers “had done nothing but love me, protect me and really let me do or think anything I wanted.”

Stephanie is now thanking her mothers by condemning their homosexuality-driven “brokenness”:

