Graduating and the (Sorta) Majestic Puppy

On Friday I attended my last class. I managed to graduate with honors, which was my ultimate goal school-wise and on Tuesday, I’ll be starting my internship at a local teen center.

I couldn’t have done it without the support of my wife, who had to sacrifice a lot so that I could go to school. Just the threat of the ass-kicking I’d get if I didn’t go, was the spur I needed to get my butt to class some days. In all seriousness, she has been a big support, and it’s nice knowing you have someone who is always on your side.

Today it was gorgeous outside. The sun was blazing but it wasn’t muggy or overly hot. Our puppy, Dexter, was scheduled to get a checkup at the vets, and afterward we took to get registered, and then we took him to the leash-free park for the first time. His mommy and daddy were a little uneasy. We didn’t know what to expect, but Dexter was amazing. He ran around, greeted each dog with puppy exuberance, rolled around, played and had a great old time. He was literally the life of the party.

The funny thing is that you can sometimes see how he’s going to look as an adult dog. There are times where you see him running, sun playing on his back, muscles rolling beneath his skin…and then he does something puppyish…like do a face plant.

Yeah, that’s what he did at the dog park. He was galloping after a beautiful collie of some sort one second, and the next he was planting his face in the sod. He picked himself up like a champ, looked at us as if to say, ‘you didn’t see that, did you?’ and took off running again.

I swear, between my wife and baby puppy (he’ll always be a baby puppy to me, no matter how old he gets) I’m one of the luckiest guys on the planet.

The amazing traveling dog, Dexter

My grad photo

Now what do you want, human?