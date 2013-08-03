Newsvine

Grisham

 

About There is no need for temples, no need for complicated philosophies. My brain and my heart are my temples; my philosophy is kindness. Dalai Lama Articles: 463 Seeds: 320 Comments: 17348 Since: Nov 2010

Pro-Life Clinics Reject Atheist Volunteer Sarah Terzo

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Grisham View Original Article:
Seeded on Sat Aug 3, 2013 7:24 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sarah Terzo, a pro-life supporter and member of Secular Pro-Life, was turned away when she tried to volunteer at her local crisis pregnancy center because she admitted to being an atheist.

According to Patheos, officials at the clinic, which is run by a Christian ministry group, were, in her words, “open and friendly” when she approached them about volunteering. Terzo explained that she had a background in counseling women online and had helped a number of them come to the decision not to abort their child. But when Terzo told them she was an atheist, the clinic refused to allow her to volunteer.

“Sorry, we are a Christian ministry,” Terzo reported an employee of the clinic saying. “We don’t have atheists or non-Christians working here. But you are free to make a donation.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor