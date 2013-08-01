Christian Show Host: Atheist Chaplains Would Just Tell Wounded Soldiers To Kill Themselves

Atheists have the same stress levels and ethical concerns and personal problems as other soldiers and they, too, need a safe outlet to discuss them. More importantly, though, if you meet with a psychologist, the meeting itself is not confidential. The military could use the existence of such a meeting against you when considering promotions. Religious soldiers don’t have to worry about that stigma when they see a chaplain.

Solomon piled on, claiming that Humanist chaplains were really part of an effort to push ObamaCare on others… and that the advice they gave would be horrible:

An atheist chaplain… would be the perfect vehicle for convincing wounded warriors that they should end their lives because there’s nothing in the future and there’s nothing now, so why not just save money and kill themselves?

Complete fiction. This is what the Christian right does — they assume that if people don’t bring up religion, they must be inherently anti-religious. When it comes to trained chaplains, that wouldn’t be the case at all.

Again, if Solomon did the slightest bit of research, he would know that.

But who are we kidding — a right-wing conservative doing research? That’s about as unlikely as seeing Congress approve Humanist chaplains.