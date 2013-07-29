Newsvine

Grisham

 

About There is no need for temples, no need for complicated philosophies. My brain and my heart are my temples; my philosophy is kindness. Dalai Lama Articles: 463 Seeds: 320 Comments: 17348 Since: Nov 2010

Pope Francis: Who am I to judge gay people?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Grisham View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC News - Japan hit by massive earthquake
Seeded on Mon Jul 29, 2013 8:35 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

I originally thought this was going to be a good news story. I guess it is in a way, but the Pope still seems to be talking out of both sides of his arse:

Speaking to reporters on a flight back from Brazil, he reaffirmed the Roman Catholic Church's position that homosexual acts were sinful, but homosexual orientation was not.

Big distinction there. Just stay celibate and never enjoy a relationship, and you're good with God.

Then he says:

He also said he wanted a greater role for women in the Church, but insisted they could not be priests.

Yeah...wouldn't want those women to be priests.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor