Christian Pastor: 'I Believe That the Government Should Use the Death Penalty' on Homosexuals

17:50: Anderson talks about the social order in his household:

If you want to go home and have your wife boss you around and lord over you, I’ll tolerate you doing that. But that’s not the way it’s going to be in my house, because I’m actually a real man who actually is in charge in my home, and I’m not an effeminate man who lets my wife boss me around and tell me what to do, like most men are becoming today, unfortunately.

39:05: Someone asks what the pastor would do if he came home, wanted sex, and his wife said no:

Well, the Bible clearly teaches in 1 Corinthians 7 that, actually, it is wrong for a wife to refuse sex to her husband, but it also teaches… the opposite, that it’s wrong for a husband to refuse to have sex with his wife. So that’s actually a two-way street… so when it comes to the bedroom, the Bible teaches that it’s not right for either party to deny the other…

51:00: The host asks Anderson what he thinks about homosexuality:

Well, the Bible actually teaches that gays should be executed… now, I’m not saying that I would ever kill anyone, because I never would, but I believe that the government should use the death penalty on murderers, rapists, homosexuals, and… that’s what the Bible teaches very clearly.

1:04:16: After the host blasts Anderson for taking the Bible too literally:

Nothing in the Bible has been proven not to be true. And I’ve been alive for 31 years and everything I’ve ever seen just proves that the Bible is true…