North Carolina Senate Stems the Tide of Religious Thuggery by… Imposing Their Own Religious Thuggery

A few days ago, the Senate in North Carolina tinkered with a bill called the Family, Faith, and Freedom Protection Act of 2013. It had been referred to as the anti-Sharia bill, but that was before the lawmakers pulled a creative switcheroo (or maybe adderoo). The Atlantic explains:

The North Carolina Senate is not only considering an anti-Sharia (or Islamic law) bill passed in the state’s House earlier this year, they’ve tricked it out with a whole new issue. House Bill 695, which began as a cookie-cutter ban on the use of foreign law in family law and custody cases, now would implement several restrictions on abortion services in the state.

The irony is thick on the ground here. But no need for me to elaborate, because Tina Dupuy already did, and it’s a doozy:

North Carolina state legislators introduced what was described as an anti-Sharia law bill this week. The concern was a religion would trump our laws — threaten our constitution. This religion, they fear, would dictate our rights and punish dissent. It would blur the lines between church and state! Women would be subjugated! This is such a threat North Carolina lawmakers must act posthaste!

Then, with absolutely zero appreciation for irony, the state senate amended the bill to quickly and somewhat secretly restrict access to legal and constitutionally-protected abortion.

Why? Their religious convictions.