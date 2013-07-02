Newsvine

Grisham

 

About There is no need for temples, no need for complicated philosophies. My brain and my heart are my temples; my philosophy is kindness. Dalai Lama Articles: 463 Seeds: 320 Comments: 17348 Since: Nov 2010

Religion 'Cause Of Evil Not Force For Good' More Young People Believe

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Grisham View Original Article:
Seeded on Tue Jul 2, 2013 8:52 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

More young people in Britain believe that religion is a cause of evil rather than a force for good, according to a new YouGov poll.

The place of religion in the lives of 18-24 year olds is smaller than ever, with politicians, brand names and celebrities having more influence than religious figures in the day-to-day decisions of young people.

Additionally, the YouGov poll for The Sun showed the reputation of religion amongst young people is actually more negative than neutral: 41% agree that “religion is more often the cause of evil in the world” and only 14% say it is a cause for good.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor