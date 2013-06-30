Evidence of God

I have to be honest. I find it a bit strange when believers get bent out of shape when asked for evidence to back their assertion that their God exists. It’s like we’re asking them to produce something they shouldn’t have to produce. In no other area would we accept someone making a wild assertion without evidence.

Imagine for a moment visiting your local real estate agent. He shows you a picture of a house and an outline of what that house contains. You nod your head and say that you’d like to see it. The real estate agent tells you that you have to take it on faith that the document he showed you was completely accurate. You insist that you be able to see it and test the veracity of the document yourself. The real estate agent starts to get angry. He calls you arrogant, accuses you of not having faith. He then goes on to berate you and insist that you are just as incorrect in your assumption that the house isn’t exactly as he described it to you and that you have faith that it’s not as he described it.

In what sort of alternate universe does this take place in?

How do believers not understand that unless an atheist asserts that there is absolutely no way for a deity to exist, that it takes no faith at all not to believe an assertion that isn’t backed by proof?

I’m sure Christians wouldn’t accept the real estate agents logic, so why is it suddenly more rational for them to do it when it comes to their religion? Hell, most Christians don’t accept that logic when it comes to other religions. I’m fairly certain that if Zeus came down out of the sky flinging lightning bolts, they’d see that as evidence that Zeus exists.

Furthermore, the bible is full of miracles. But God misses out because he doesn’t produce the one miracle that would really count – evidence.

Considering that the Christian God demands people believe in him, why is this evidence so lacking? How come Christianity is a fairly new religion and this God never showed up on the scene right from the very beginning. If there were evidence of this God, none of this would even be an issue. Since this God is supposedly omnipotent and omnipresent, it would be extremely easy for Him to produce evidence he knows humanity would accept.

I’m not saying I’d worship the God of the bible even if He did exist, but at least I’d know he existed and could make my mind up from there. How very convenient that the ‘proof’ supposedly won’t happen until after you die. How convenient that this God demands ‘faith’ instead of evidence.

You’d almost think…he doesn’t exist at all.