Help Other News Viners Find a Home

It's the last day for 'classic' News Vine and some people are still not sure what groups to join, which ones are still active etc.

So, what groups would you suggest?

I think the trick will be finding groups that allow differences of opinions and that cover a fairly wide brand of articles and seeds. It's been easy finding what you want with classic. All you had to do was find your friends pages, look at the front page or visit a subheading, such as politics, not-news, religion, history etc.

I recently decided to try running a group that will cover supernatural topics as well as religion, non-religion and politics that have to do with religion as well as not-news topics, such as pictures and personal musings. I'm hoping to create a one stop-shop for these sorts of topics. I'd love to wander in and find an article about UFO's or near death experiences.

If you'd like to join, just follow the link. Everyone is welcome, whether you're a reader, writer, religious, non-religious, agnostic or indifferent: Religious Chat and Not-News.

Enough about my group. What groups would you suggest? Perhaps your suggestion will help another NV'er find a home before the big Beta change.

Here's a few more suggestions. If you like news and articles about 'the First People (American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawiian's) and all other indigenous people of Turtle Island and beyond', then you could check out Kavika's new nation, The First People.

If you want an uplifting group that deals with Chaplain issues, you could try Enoch's group, Chaplain's Corner.

Classic Vine Posters is a group that was just formed that welcomes everyone. I think it's a good place to start.

And if you want a place to explore the arts, technology, and innovations, you could try the group, AG-Innovations, run by PonGoad. It's growing steadily and offers some interesting topics.

So what are your suggestions? If you run a group, feel free to plug it here and clip it to your group so that people can create a sort of web to find suggestions from fellow NV'ers.

To everyone on NV, it's been great. I hope to reconnect with you all in New NV.