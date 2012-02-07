What Do You Like About News Vine?

It seems like lately there have been quite a few negative articles about News Vine. Granted, I’ve only been here for a little over a year so I’m no expert by any stretch of the imagination, but I really enjoy this site and the people who make up the population. Sure, there are things that could probably use some tweaking here and there, but overall this site has a lot to offer.

Here are some of the things I like about News Vine:

-I love to write and NV lets you write about pretty much anything. Almost every topic -whether it’s news or just personal stuff – is fair game. This allows me (and other people) to explore different topics at our leisure. It doesn’t get much better than that.

-NV offers something for pretty much everyone. Not everyone here likes to write, but they can sure do some other pretty amazing things. A good example is the NV Photography Group. These guys make my Fridays a hell of a lot more interesting! If you don’t like taking pictures or writing, you can always seed articles or just lurk, read and comment on other peoples work. NV is really a smorgasbord of interesting things to do.

-The people here rock. Most of the people I’ve met on NV are fantastic. I’m honored to have some of the most supportive, funny, amazing people on my friends list and I know there are more out there that I just haven’t had a chance to meet yet.

-You really can get smarter here. Since I’ve joined, I know I’ve added a lot to my knowledge base, making me slightly less dopey than I was when I joined. Every little bit counts! I’ve learned about politics, philosophy, religion and even things I normally wouldn’t read about like fishing and the fishing industry as well as things like water and water supplies.

-I read and write a lot when I’m at work. Believe me, when you’re facing a twelve hour, boring ass shift, NV can make all the difference between going insane and enjoying your night.

-Some days I love a good debate. NV allows me to sharpen my debating skills while learning something new at the same time. I enjoy hearing other people’s perspectives on things and NV is a great place to have that happen.

-They say laughter is the best medicine and there have been plenty of nights where I wasn’t in the best mood and ended up laughing till I was nearly in tears (I don’t want to destroy my macho image and say I was actually crying, right?) with laughter after reading a hilarious article or comment.

So there are a few of the things I like about NV. Sure, there are things I might like to change if given the chance but overall I love this site, the people and the opportunities that NV represents. You can’t please everyone after all, but really, NV is a pretty cool place to hang.

That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.